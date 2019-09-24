Federal Bank, Pine Labs in deal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pine Labs and Federal Bank on Monday entered into a strategic alliance to provide EMIs on the debit card-based offline transaction to the bank’s customers. The objective of this association is to provide the affordability solution to debit cardholders of Federal Bank, by way of POS-based EMI solutions.

It will allow 5.7 million Federal Bank debit cardholders to instantly avail loan on EMI at the Pine Labs terminals. “We are excited about partnering with Federal Bank to offer instant EMI for their debit card customers through our seamless digital experience,” Venkat Paruchuri, Chief Product Officer, Pine Labs said.