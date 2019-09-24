Honour for young dancer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ardhra M started performing at a tender age of four when most children her age would dread even thinking of stepping on to a stage. Nine years since then, this 13-year old girl from Malapparamba in Kozhikode has won the gold medal in the recently held All-India National Dance Competition, conducted by Rachana Sansad, Art and performing Academy at Mumbai.

Now a class VIII student of Silver Hills School, Kozhikode, Ardhra won the honour for her Kuchipudi performance. The student of Vinodhini Kalamandalam, Aardha is at present getting trained under Dr Harshan Sebastine Antony.

“The accolades I receive reflect the efforts put in by my mentors and parents. I have been blessed to train under experts. It’s like being a new person when you are dancing. There are no inhibitions. The stage is yours and you are the character that drives the narrative,” she added.