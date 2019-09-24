Maradu flats: Hearing delayed due to ‘error in curative petition’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Supreme Court’s observation of larger CRZ violations across state, residents are hopeful of getting relief from the apex court. However, they will have to wait longer as the curative petition filed by Golden Kayaloram Residents Association has not yet been formally circulated among judges due to an error in petition.

“The curative petition filed by Kayaloram builders has been put on hold for rectifying a minor error in it. Once it is cleared, the copies of the petition will be circulated to the judges within a week,” said C M Varghese, president, Golden Kayaloram Residents Association.

As per law, a curative petition is never heard by an open bench. If an individual files a curative petition, it will be circulated among the five senior-most judges of the Supreme Court. They will independently study the petition in detail and later meet at the CJI’s chamber to decide whether or not to allow it. However, residents are not going overboard with the new development.