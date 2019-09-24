Maradu residents to sue builders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Supreme Court’s observing that the affidavit submitted by Chief Secretary was inconclusive and its criticism against the state government for not laying down a plan of action for demolition, a few residents of the four Maradu apartments which violated the CRZ norms are planning to initiate legal action against the builders to obtain compensation.

“If the original verdict is materialised, we have no other way but to move against the builders. The Association has already held a meeting regarding the same and has approached legal experts as well. We cannot allow the builders to abscond from the legal action by putting us in a difficult situation. We will make such a move only in the worst-case scenario,” said George Kovoor, president, Jain Coral Cove Residents Association. As Jain Coral Cove had only unauthorised (UA) number, the residents believe that there is a high chance for such a petition against the builder to succeed.

“ The apartment is yet to receive a completion certificate and it opens up the possibility for the residents to seek compensation against the builder for delayed completion and fraudulent promise,” said another resident of Jain Coral Cove. However, a section of residents is waiting for the final judgement for further actions. “ Even if it is a civil case, all of us will pursue it. Currently, we have only a notional loss of the demolition order which is being challenged in the apex court. We are awaiting the judgement,” said C M Varghese, president, Golden Kayaloram Residents Association.