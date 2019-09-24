With CCTVs going blind, residents install cameras on their own

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

As CCTV cameras across Kochi and its outskirts lie in a dormant state, residents’ associations have taken it upon themselves to install surveillance systems in their respective areas. The latest being the Darussalam Residents Association in Aluva which has fixed nine cameras in the vicinity on Saturday.



While there are 43 residents’ associations in Aluva town alone and over 240 in the entire taluk, many of them are resorting to self-vigilance practices considering the suburb has emerged as a hub for anti-social elements.

“East Ambattukavu Residents Association installed 16 cameras last year. That is the most number of CCTV under one association’s purview. Those cameras have been helpful to the police for surveillance as their cameras are non-operational,” said Jayaprakash K, president of Aluva taluk unit of Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC). Out of the 76 CCTV cameras installed by the Police Department in Aluva Municipality, not one is functional at present.

“The CCTV have been lying dysfunctional since the previous year’s flood. While the cameras themselves are in perfect condition, the electric lines have developed a snag. Work is underway to restore the wires with new fibre-optic technology. All cameras should be operational starting next week,” said G Venu, deputy superintendent of police, Aluva. The police are also thinking of ways to link residents association-funded and other privately-installed CCTV cameras in the city directly to police control rooms as part of its centralised information and management system project.

Representatives of EDRAAC said that though they are happy to contribute towards bolstering safety in the city, the police department must repair faulty cameras. “Public CCTV cameras need to be revived immediately. A locality would require anywhere between four to 10 cameras to enforce a comprehensive system depending on its size. Because of the complacent attitude of the police, the onus has fallen on us,” says Rangadas Prabhu, president, EDRAAC.

However, though the spurt in unlawful activities has been a cause for concern for most residents’ associations in the city, especially for ones in suburbs like Aluva, not all can raise enough funds to install a formidable CCTV grid. “The proposal to install cameras was mooted around six months ago but we were not able to implement it due to fund shortage,” said Jijimon E R, secretary of Themalil Residents Association.