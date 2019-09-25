Home Cities Kochi

A decade later, life is still uncertain for Moolampilly evictees

The Fact Investigation Committee, which visited two of the seven rehabilitation sites allotted by the 
government, found them unsuitable for living

Published: 25th September 2019 06:47 AM

T S Xavier’s family is the only one to build a house on one of the alternative plots allotted to the evictees at Thuthiyoor  Albin Mathew

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: While reams have been written about Maradu flat owners and their impending relocation and rehabilitation, the tale of 268 families belonging to seven villages in the district has more or less faded into oblivion.

Those evictees from their land for the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam allege they were served a raw deal, even after a decade. 

As of now, only 46 families have built houses on the plots allotted for them under the Moolampilly Rehabilitation Package and 67-year-old T S Xavier’s family is one among them.

“It is a tough situation. We gave up our land and property for the construction of ICTT. We were promised land to construct houses and they did give us plots too. But, the sad truth is that only two out of seven sites earmarked under the package were suitable for construction of houses,” said Xavier. 

According to him, he was one of the few who got lucky to be included in the first list. “The beneficiaries were selected through lots,” he added. Xavier got the title deeds of the plot allotted to him in 2009. “I received `4.8 lakh in  compensation for four cents of land that I owned at Moolampilly,” said Xavier. 
According to him, it has been six years since he constructed his house for which he had to take a loan. “I poured in `15 lakh for the house, which now is the only one in this area.  The other families are reluctant to settle down here since there are a lot of problems. First and foremost is the unsuitability of the land,” he said. 

“The isolation is a huge problem. My son, who has turned 30, is yet to get married. The isolation frightens away prospective brides,”  said Xavier.

Meanwhile, a Fact Investigation Committee visited two of the seven sites allotted to the beneficiaries, on September 15. According to Francis Kalathungal, general convenor, coordination committee, the Fact Investigation Committee found the families who had sacrificed all their hard-earned belongings for a prestigious project were forced into a sub-human existence. 

“The Kerala High Court had given specific directions in the matter. As per the directive, the evictees were to be allotted land for rehabilitation - 4.5 cents if the land taken over is below 5 cents and 5.5 cents if the area exceeded 5 cents. The respondents were directed to ensure that the plots of land allotted were fit for A-class construction, up to the standards of consolidation necessary for putting up double storied building and objections should not be raised by the authorities like Coastal Zone Management Authority or the Local Self Government,” said Francis. But, the beneficiaries were given title deeds for four cents of land, which in reality only measures to 3.75 cents, he said.  

“The beneficiaries who appeared before the committee pointed out that these plots are unsuitable for construction of buildings since they are landfills,” he said. According to Francis, they will have to spend huge sums to construct houses. “Also, the plots have been deemed unfit by the PWD. Forget two-storey, a beneficiary who constructed a single-storey structure had to witness his house sinking and tilting due to instability of the land,” he said. 

“According to PWD, all the plots allotted for the beneficiaries at Thuthiyoor near Kakkanad adjacent to Kadambrayar River were reclaimed land converted from waterlogged areas at low tide places,” he said. 

Following the visit, the Fact Investigation Committee led by Justice K Sukumaran said the government needs to extend the period of rent allowance to the beneficiaries until the land issues are solved.

“A rent allowance of `5,000 had been sanctioned by the government and the period for it had been set as February 2009, the month by which the distribution of the title deeds was to be over,” said Francis. Since the issue has not been settled. The government needs to help the beneficiaries out, he added.

“The Fact Investigation Committee will be submitting its report to the government after visiting the other five sites,” he said.

