A feast of art

KOCHI: The fifth edition of Theruvarangu, a set of street performances including plays, music and magic organised by the P J Antony Memorial Foundation, will begin at four locations over four days in the district on September 26.

The events at 6pm every day, will take place at the Public Library Compound, Ernakulam; Pallatthu Raman Ground, Fort Kochi; New Bus Stand Aamachaadi Thevan Nagar, Poothotta; and the V N Kesavapillai Memorial Library, Valayanchirangara, Perumbavoor.

Separate inaugural sessions will also be held at these locations on the day. In Kochi city, Prof M K Sanu will inaugurate Theruvarangu, Satheesh Sangamithra, M Swaraj MLA and Dr K V Kunjikrishnan will inaugurate in the other locations respectively.

The organisers said it will be for the first time that such a wide variety of street performances are taking place with performers coming from different parts of the country and the state. The street plays include Veera Telangana by Praja Natya Mandali, Hyderabad; An Action by Alternative Living Theatre, Kolkata; Bavul by Jwala, Karuvakkode; Nettikkomban by Jananayana, Thrissur; Marthandande Swapnangal by Little Earth Theatre, Kottakkal; Masala by Udaya Kodakkad, Kasaragod; Mutthassande Pramanam, a children’s play by Ernakulam District Library Council; Chaplin by C for Cart; Varuttha Meen by Pace and Kariravanam by Janarangavedi. The street music programme will be performed by Babu Sankaran and troupe, and magic performance by Cherppulassery Shamsudeen.

The performances are organised in association with Ernakulam Public Library; Loka Nataka Dinaghosha Samithi, Fort Kochi; V N Kesava Pillai Memorial Library, Valayanchirangara; and Sree Narayana Granthasala, Poothotta.

A festival book on Theruvarangu 2019 was also released at the news conference on Tuesday. S Remesan, a patron of the Antony Foundation, handed over the first copy to foundation secretary C B Venugopal. The cover of the book is a painting titled ‘Alphabeting’ by artist CeeYem Prasad. The artist’s house, on the banks of the Periyar, was inundated in the 2018 floods and his later works, including Alaphabeting, are his struggle for survival through art. The cover painting is also a symbolic protest against the one-language policy.