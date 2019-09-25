Catholic Cong meet in Dubai from Sept 30

KOCHI: A global meet of Catholic Congress, a century-old laity organisation of the Syro-Malabar Church, will be held in Dubai. The two-day meet will be held from September 30. According to officials, it is for the first time the organisation is holding such a gathering.The meeting is slated to be inaugurated by the head of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry. Representatives from 26 countries will attend the gathering.
