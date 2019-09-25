Home Cities Kochi

‘Copper reinforces my belief in sticking to discipline’

When I saw a couple of friends having Shih Tzu, I fell in love with these cute furry babies and decided to own one.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Wannitha Ashok
Express News Service

KOCHI: When I saw a couple of friends having Shih Tzu, I fell in love with these cute furry babies and decided to own one. Seven-year-old Copper is highly principled and disciplined. Right after my class at 5 pm, we step out for a drive and pull up in front of a park and spend some time there. It is an everyday ritual for us.

I love all his antics and smartness. When we tell our address to delivery boys over phone, he goes to the main door and waits for them. He is more human than a dog. You can’t take any of his toys, he won’t even let you touch them.

In my opinion, dogs make the best pet choice, followed by cats. Pets care about us, they detect every emotion like teary face, sadness or bad mood, for which they come and cheer us up. Mine exhibits a smile when he sees the entire family sitting together. You look forward to head home as you know someone is waiting to show love, loads of it. Copper doesn’t like making compromises.

Everything should happen on time, which is  commendable and thus, reinforces my beliefs about the same – stick to discipline. Before I got him, I was mentally prepared and wanted to get this stuffed toy look-alike home as soon as possible. The only worry was about him being lonely when I step out for long hours. We had to put our previous dog Sharekhan, a Great Dane, to rest as he was suffering from cancer. It took me a while to smile genuinely as I was so hurt. 

Also, travelling with Copper was difficult. Of course, now, we have many places where dogs are allowed. Toilet training and teething were the initial challenges, followed by finding a good vet and grooming place.

The author is a fitness professional, Moving Body Studio, Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp