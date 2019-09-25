Corp suspends officer after video of assault goes viral

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after an elderly woman was thrashed and verbally abused by an officer of a government-owned destitute home under Kochi Corporation, the civic body on Tuesday suspended him.



Anwar Hussain, superintendent of Palluruthy Relief Settlement (PRS) Centre, was suspended after the video footage of his unruly asssault against Karthyayani Amma, who came to the centre to meet her 38-year-old mentally unstable daughter, went viral on social media.

The suspension order issued by Corporation Additional Secretary R Rahesh Kumar clearly mentioned that action was initiated following a preliminary inquiry by PRS Centre. “Anwar Hussain had committed the atrocity prima facie. We, hereby, suspend him from service with immediate effect based on Kerala Civil Service (Classification Control and Appeal Rule 1960, Section 10 (b), for further probe,” read the order.

The woman was beaten up by the superintendent around 11am on Monday after she questioned him about her daughter being allegedly forced to work at his house in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident came to light when one of the staff members at the centre recorded the incident and spread it through social media. The video shows the superintendent pushing Karthyayani Amma out of his office. He also showered abuse on the woman when her daughter tried to shield her mother from him.