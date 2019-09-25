Home Cities Kochi

Destitute home official remanded for assaulting elderly woman

Earlier, a case was registered under sections 323, 324, 354, 294 (B) and 506 (1) of IPC following the direction of District Collector S Suhas.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Palluruthy police on Tuesday arrested Anwar Hussain, superintendent of Palluruthy Relief Settlement (PRS) centre, in the case related to thrashing and verbally abusing an elderly woman at a  government-owned destitute home functioning under Kochi corporation where her mentally unstable 38-year-old daughter has been an inmate for the past six months.

Anwar was arrested on charges of beating up Karthyayani Amma, hailing from Cherthala, when she questioned him about her daughter being allegedly forced to work at his house in Thiruvananthapuram even after the staff raised objections.

The accused was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody.The incident which took place around 11am on Monday came to light when one of the staff members at the centre recorded the incident on his mobile phone and spread it through social media.The video clip clearly shows the superintended pushing Karthyayani Amma out of his office.He also showered abuses on the woman when her daughter tried to take her away from him.

