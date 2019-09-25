Fixing the food system with Community Farming

Shameek Chakravarty By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The current food system is broken – consumers don’t have access to safe, nutritious food, farmers have their backs against the wall with unpredictable and fluctuating market prices, and our soil is deteriorating with excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. These problems are all linked with each other, and an elegant way of solving this is via getting consumers and farmers to collaborate on food production locally by pursuing community farming.

Community farming can take different shapes – at one end of the spectrum are community gardens where a group of consumers get together, get access to a piece of land, and start cultivating as a group themselves; at the other end of the spectrum are community-supported farms, where consumers enter into a contract with the farmer by paying a monthly subscription fee, in lieu of which, farmers grow food and share it proportionately between all subscribers to the farm.

Community gardens can sometimes also be encouraged and supported by the local government by providing land on lease to members of a particular neighbourhood, and are often located quite near the neighbourhood. In various European countries, where community gardens are quite popular, they are also known as allotment gardens. These are volunteer-driven, and require a significant amount of time and energy to be devoted every week by the members of the community. The reward, of course, is the joy of harvesting food that you have grown yourself in your own little patch – something which limited space in our cities doesn’t let us enjoy anymore.

Community-supported farms are fairly popular in the western world, especially in the United States, where there are close to 16,000 community supported farms. Before the beginning of a growing season, a farmer or a group of farmers create a cropping plan, estimate their costs, factor in their own wages and arrive at a figure – let’s say this figure is X. The farmers then wear a marketing hat and reach out to local communities and ask consumers to buy a farm share for Y. The produce, throughout the growing season is divided among X/Y farm-shares – in some cases, the shares are delivered weekly to consumer homes, and sometimes, they are delivered to pick-up points in the neighbourhood.

With both of these models, consumers are able to participate in the production process and get access to locally grown clean chemical-free food, which travels very few food miles, and reaches their plates within a few hours of harvest. Not only are consumers empowered, community farming also makes life much simpler for farmers.

It provides them with an assured income and removes their cash flow problems so that they can focus on what they do best – take care of the soil and grow healthy nutritious food in abundance.

The future of our food system can improve substantially if we continue to adopt community farming initiatives. Several such initiatives are taking root in India across several cities. Community gardens are being set up by volunteers, also as commercial ventures.

The author is a founder of Farmizen, a startup working on connecting communities with food.