Kakkanad jail sees 2-fold increase in food sales

Booking of items through food delivery apps becomes a hit; plans afoot to add new dishes to the menu from next month

Published: 25th September 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kakkanad District Jail inmates preparing food | FILE PIC

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: THE Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanand has witnessed a two-fold increase in food product sale after the online offering through food aggregators was launched a month ago. Thrilled by the success, authorities are planning to add new dishes to the menu from next month.

As per the data, from an average sales of Rs 5,000 per day in July, the sales of chappati, curries and chicken biryani have more than doubled Rs 12,000 per day in August.In fact, the district jail received Rs 2.08 lakh for August from Uber Eats alone.

“After the online sale commenced our food products reach more houses. We find it difficult to meet the demand. There is a huge demand for our biryani, chappati, curries and combo pack comprising chicken biryani, five chappatis, chicken curry and a one-litre bottle of water,” said K V Jagadeeshan, superintendent of Kakkanad jail.

Listed as ‘Freedom Food Factory’ in Uber Eats, the combo pack is available for Rs 125. Other food products sold through the app are: a packet of 10 chappatis (Rs 24), chilli gobi (Rs 24), chilli chicken (Rs 48), chicken 65 (Rs 50), ghee rice (Rs 42), chicken biryani (Rs 72), vegetable curry (Rs 18), egg curry (Rs 18) and chicken curry (Rs 30). Orders through Uber Eats app are accepted from 11am to 4pm daily.

Kappa and beef curry make it to list
The success of online sales has prompted authorities to add more items to the menu from October. To start with, kappa (tapioca) and beef curry will be added. “More items will be added to tap the popularity of jail products. The sale of kappa and beef curry will start next month. The price is yet to be fixed. After receiving permission from the headquarters, new items will be launched,” said Jagadeeshan. Forty-five inmates are involved in food preparations daily. They work in two shifts - from 3am to 9am and from 9am to 4pm. Around four sacks of wheat flour are used to make chappatis. As much as 25kg of chicken is required for biryani and other dishes. The food is also sold through mobile units at Vytilla Mobility Hub, Ernakulam General Hospital and Kerala High Court daily.

Prison grocery store in the offing
The district jail is looking to start a grocery store outside the prison soon. Grocery products like curry powders, toilet soap, oil, soap powder, washing powder and LED bulbs made by inmates will be available. “We have a vacant space next to our food outlet where we plan to start the store. We have trained inmates to prepare these products. Though we had initially planned to launch the store on October 2 it got delayed. We expect the store to be opened in October itself,” an officer said.

