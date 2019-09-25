Home Cities Kochi

Nagercoil to Kochi in four hours to save baby Ethan

 Imagine the nail-biting climax of the Malayalam movie ‘Traffic’.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine the nail-biting climax of the Malayalam movie ‘Traffic’. A heart transplant scheduled within a time frame and the struggle to deliver a ‘live heart’ from one destination to another within a stipulated time. Baby Ethan’s life was saved in a similar fashion last Thursday. 

Born on September 18 in Nagercoil, the baby was diagnosed with a life-threatening cardiac disease. Due to limited facilities available in a private hospital where the kid was born, doctors decided to move the baby to Lisie Hospital in Kochi. With the cooperation of public and police officials, the journey of 275 km was completed in four hours. The ambulance that started at 4pm on September 19 from Nagercoil reached Kochi around 8pm.

He was diagnosed to have severe stenosis of the pulmonary valve with almost nil blood supply to the lungs leading to a pH of 6.9 and oxygen saturation of 55 per cent endangering his life.

Understanding the critical nature of the condition, Dr Edwin Francis, chief pediatric cardiologist of Lisie Heart Institute, immediately shifted the baby for a complex keyhole procedure. 

A wire was passed through the vein in the leg and the closed valve was perforated and ballooned to open it up. The baby’s condition improved immediately. Dr Thomas Mathew, Dr Annu Jose, Dr V Bijesh, Dr Jesson Henry and Dr Divya Jacob were part of the expert team.

The naming ceremony of the baby was conducted at Lisie Hospital on Tuesday. The child was named Ethan, meaning strong and long-lived. Ethan Rosanto is the second child of Roger and Jensha of Nagercoil.

