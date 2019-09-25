Home Cities Kochi

Removal of disabled-friendly facilities in low-floor buses triggers protests

Members of the All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF) have decided to stage a protest next month demanding the return of the disabled-friendly features.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent removal of disabled-friendly facilities in the Kerala Urban Road Transport Corporation (KURTC) -run low-floor buses has posed difficulties for the differently-abled in commutation. Additional seats have been added in the space reserved for wheelchairs. Members of the All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF) have decided to stage a protest next month demanding the return of the disabled-friendly features.

Most wheelchair users rely on low-floor buses to commute to places as they have wheelchair ramps which makes it easier to enter and exit buses. There is also a dedicated space to keep the wheelchairs. The removal of these facilities from the low-floor buses is a violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which states all public roads and transport systems to be made accessible to the differently-abled.  

Although the AKWRF along with a few NGOs had approached Transport authorities to make the transport system more accessible to the differently-abled, nothing was done. “Commuting to places is the most difficult task for us. We had a ramp facility and a space to lock our wheelchair in the KURTC-run low-floor buses earlier but now as none of the buses have the facility, we have to either rely on others while travelling or opt for taxis which are not always affordable,” said Sindhu Sudevan, Thiruvananthapuram president, AKWRF.

Sindhu said: “When questioned, authorities said that during peak hours they found it difficult to accommodate more people in the bus. As a result, no buses are accessible to the differently-abled.”
“As the facilities are unavailable, I have to rely on my four-wheeler scooter for basic transportation and my electronic wheelchair to buy groceries,” said Sunil V, a resident. 

Although Rajeev Palluruthy, the secretary of 

AKWRF had led a fight to ensure that these facilities were brought back, no steps have been taken so far. “By making the buses inaccessible, authorities are denying the rights of the diferently-abled,” he said. 
Highlighting the Kaivalya Project which provides an amount to the differently-abled to start a venture on their own, he said: “Although over 6,000 people had sent their applications, only around 100 have benefited.” 

