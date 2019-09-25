Thomas Cook shutdown not to impact Kerala tourism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE fallout of the collapse of Thomas Cook will be minimal in Kerala, tour operators in the state said. With Kerala’s tourist season is all set to commence in October, tour operators here expect no major cancellations due to winding up of the oldest British tour operator.

As many as 3,54,652 tourists from the UK, France and Germany visited the state in 2018. Of these, British tourists numbered 2,02,258.

Thomas Cook is a major tour operator in Europe with frequent flights to Goa, Mumbai and New Delhi.

“I don’t think there will be an impact on foreign tourist footfalls due to Thomas Cook crisis as far as Kerala Tourism is concerned. It’s true that a large number of tourists from the UK visit the state annually. But there are other major international tour operators who operate here,” said Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran.

Kochi-based tour operator and National Tourism Advisory Board member Abraham George said only a minimal impact is expected from the fall of Thomas Cook. “They don’t regularly operate any chartered flights to Kochi. They may have tie-ups with local tour operators. I don’t think, Thomas Cook based in the UK is a major player to cause an impact on tourist arrivals in Kerala,” he said.