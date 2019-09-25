Home Cities Kochi

Unveiling some off-beat tales

At UnTaboo: Untold Stories, a farmer, fisherman, mortician and a transgender activist open up about their lives

Sheethal Shyam speaking at the event

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Do you believe in ghosts, asked a member of the audience. No, came the quick reply from mortician Karthikeyan P M, who works at Government Hospital, Ernakulam. And then he went on to relate a couple of nightmares that he had while on duty, ones with an element of the supernatural in them. He ended the stories by emphatically stating that as someone who sleeps in a room right next to the mortuary, he does not believe in ghosts. 

At UnTaboo: Untold Stories, held at French Toast, Kacheripady, questions were welcome, and the speakers — a farmer, a fisherman, a mortician and a sex worker—did not shy away from honestly answering even the most candid of posers.

Joseph Pallan, from Mala, Thrissur, told his story about how he started off as a penniless farmer in 1993. Today, he has been awarded multiple times for his work as a farmer but has also groomed many successful, young farmers. 

Fisherman Francis P R, who has been going to sea for the past 35 years, believes that the sea is a generous provider. “It is the only place from where one can reap without sowing,” he said, explaining how technologies like ultrasound and GPS have made fishermen’s life at sea much easier. He spoke at length about the camaraderie among those who go fishing on a boat, about how the sea bonds them closer than family. In response to a question from the audience, he opened up about how in the years past, fishing boats were often used as vehicles for smuggling gold and silver, relating an incident he witnessed firsthand. 

“Now, regular patrolling by the Coast Guard and the Navy ensures that such incidents do not happen,” he said. Karthikeyan described how part of his job involves ‘dressing’ a body for the last rites. “This is especially difficult for accident victims,” he said. “For instance, those who have been hit by a train have very little of their face left. But we know that relatives would want to see some identifiable bit of their loved ones.

So we salvage what we can, even if it means stitching together a part of a face, and reconstructing the rest using bandages.” Karthikeyan, who is an artist, takes special care to ensure that the head is shaped well enough (with cotton) under the bandages so that the family cannot make out that it was shattered.  Sheethal Shyam, a transgender activist and former sex worker, spoke about the importance of dignity of work. “If someone can use their brain and sell their skills to make money, why can one not sell their body?” she said.

“It is a matter of agency, consent and choice.” She related the abuse she had suffered as a child, and the exclusion she felt at not being understood by anyone, including family. “Back then, we didn’t have counsellors at school,” she said. “It was only when I moved to Bengaluru on work that I first got the freedom to live as who I am, and realised that I was a woman trapped in a man’s body. I lived with the hijra community for some time, which is when I was introduced to sex work.” 

Though Shyam quit in 2003, she advocates for the rights of sex workers. “We wanted to create a space for people to see and understand the lives of those who are often disregarded by society,” says Jayakrishnan Pillai, founder of Via Kochi. 

“It was our attempt to create a platform where people could realise why these professions matter. We hope this will lead to the beginning of many meaningful conversations.”

