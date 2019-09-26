An exploration of faith at the time of natural calamities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tomson Robert, who works as a director at a management consulting firm in Dubai, was looking for a setting to write his next book after the modest success of his first book, a collection of short stories.

Meanwhile, during the holidays last August, his four-year-old daughter was visiting her grandparents in Kochi, which coincidentally saw Kerala ravaged by the flood - the worst in a century.

“When the flood hit, we could not sit in peace in Dubai, with our loved ones in danger back in Kochi. Despite Cochin International Airport being closed, we took a flight to Thiruvananthapuram and came to Kochi by road to be with our daughter and parents. My friends and relatives said we were reckless, but anyone who is a parent will understand why we took the risk,” he says.

The book, ‘Alumni of the Year’ by Robert is written in the backdrop of the flood but explores the topic of faith. “Crises, such as the flood, have a way of testing people’s faith. I was there in Kochi at the time of the 2018 flood and saw first-hand the disaster it caused, and the courage and faith the people showed during the calamity. I wanted to capture this strength and bravery of my fellow Keralites. Hence, I decided to make flood a part of the story,” he says.

The book narrates the story of Dave, who has a high-flying consulting career but is struggling to make time for his family and friends.

When Dave learns that his arch-rival from school is nominated for the prestigious Alumni of the Year competition, he buys his way into the nomination by donating to the school library. As Dave travels from Dubai to Kochi to attend the Alumni of the Year Competition, he embarks on a series of events that changes his perspective on life, making him discover what truly matters.