Home Cities Kochi

An exploration of faith at the time of natural calamities

The book narrates the story of Dave, who has a high-flying consulting career but is struggling to make time for his family and friends. 

Published: 26th September 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tomson Robert, who works as a director at a management consulting firm in Dubai, was looking for a setting to write his next book after the modest success of his first book, a collection of short stories. 
Meanwhile, during the holidays last August, his four-year-old daughter was visiting her grandparents in Kochi, which coincidentally saw Kerala ravaged by the flood - the worst in a century.

“When the flood hit, we could not sit in peace in Dubai, with our loved ones in danger back in Kochi. Despite Cochin International Airport being closed, we took a flight to Thiruvananthapuram and came to Kochi by road to be with our daughter and parents. My friends and relatives said we were reckless, but anyone who is a parent will understand why we took the risk,” he says.

The book, ‘Alumni of the Year’ by Robert is written in the backdrop of the flood but explores the topic of faith. “Crises, such as the flood, have a way of testing people’s faith. I was there in Kochi at the time of the 2018 flood and saw first-hand the disaster it caused, and the courage and faith the people showed during the calamity. I wanted to capture this strength and bravery of my fellow Keralites. Hence, I decided to make flood a part of the story,” he says.

The book narrates the story of Dave, who has a high-flying consulting career but is struggling to make time for his family and friends. 

When Dave learns that his arch-rival from school is nominated for the prestigious Alumni of the Year competition, he buys his way into the nomination by donating to the school library. As Dave travels from Dubai to Kochi to attend the Alumni of the Year Competition, he embarks on a series of events that changes his perspective on life, making him discover what truly matters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp