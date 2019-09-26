Home Cities Kochi

Balancing professional and personal life

Most of us entrepreneurs are very passionate about our startup. Sometimes, to the extent that it becomes difficult to keep personal and professional lives separate.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajeev Tamhankar
Express News Service

KOCHI: Most of us entrepreneurs are very passionate about our startup. Sometimes, to the extent that it becomes difficult to keep personal and professional lives separate. Our co-workers become friends, sometimes homes becomes workplaces, travelling becomes company offsite and it leaves us very little time to focus on our own personal goals. People tend to overlook relationships, family functions, home festivals etc. Our lives are so entangled around our work that lines blur between personal and professional life and therefore we need to take certain steps to maintain a healthy balance. Here’s how you can do it:
Get a trip planned with your partner or at least your non-work friends. Take a break from your daily routine and promise yourselves that you will not pull up work related stunts during this break.

Keep a non-work based friends circle. Otherwise everytime you will catch up with your friends, all you will ned up discussing will be start-ups, fundraising, TechCircle articles etc. You need a circle which will keep you engaged in other activities too. Be it sports, video games, movies, food hopping or something else that you may like.

Your family and friends are the ones that help you stand those these tough entrepreneurial times. What’s the fun in doing some secret project only to lose connections with your loved ones? Plan to meet them, plan a weekend visit or calls–whichever you prefer. But don’t just lose out on your personal life.
Hobbies can give you some good lone-time. Painting, Reading, Music, Dancing, Sports–Whatever it is that you like, remember to make time for them. A hobby can do the same what a beach does–unwind you and relieve you of any unnecessary stress. A hobby can help you connect with the child in you. Enjoy the self-time.

And last but not the least your physical fitness. In the race of startup tasks, we lose out on our fitness routines. Make time to gym, walking, running and good healthy meals. You surely don’t want to fall sick on the day of your investor presentation right?
With that note, we have reached the end of today’s article. Here’s hoping to a wonderful work-life balance to all you fellow entrepreneurs! Cheers!

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp