Balancing professional and personal life

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Most of us entrepreneurs are very passionate about our startup. Sometimes, to the extent that it becomes difficult to keep personal and professional lives separate. Our co-workers become friends, sometimes homes becomes workplaces, travelling becomes company offsite and it leaves us very little time to focus on our own personal goals. People tend to overlook relationships, family functions, home festivals etc. Our lives are so entangled around our work that lines blur between personal and professional life and therefore we need to take certain steps to maintain a healthy balance. Here’s how you can do it:

Get a trip planned with your partner or at least your non-work friends. Take a break from your daily routine and promise yourselves that you will not pull up work related stunts during this break.

Keep a non-work based friends circle. Otherwise everytime you will catch up with your friends, all you will ned up discussing will be start-ups, fundraising, TechCircle articles etc. You need a circle which will keep you engaged in other activities too. Be it sports, video games, movies, food hopping or something else that you may like.

Your family and friends are the ones that help you stand those these tough entrepreneurial times. What’s the fun in doing some secret project only to lose connections with your loved ones? Plan to meet them, plan a weekend visit or calls–whichever you prefer. But don’t just lose out on your personal life.

Hobbies can give you some good lone-time. Painting, Reading, Music, Dancing, Sports–Whatever it is that you like, remember to make time for them. A hobby can do the same what a beach does–unwind you and relieve you of any unnecessary stress. A hobby can help you connect with the child in you. Enjoy the self-time.

And last but not the least your physical fitness. In the race of startup tasks, we lose out on our fitness routines. Make time to gym, walking, running and good healthy meals. You surely don’t want to fall sick on the day of your investor presentation right?

With that note, we have reached the end of today’s article. Here’s hoping to a wonderful work-life balance to all you fellow entrepreneurs! Cheers!