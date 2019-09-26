Home Cities Kochi

Christian family gifts land to people of Kakkathuruthu to build temple

Though it was a cloudy afternoon, the mood was quite festive on the island of Kakkathuruthu, 18 km from Kochi, on September 10.  

Rose Tharakan handing over the title deed of the property to Surendran, president, Vadakkinezhath Bhagavathy Temple Trust

KOCHI: Though it was a cloudy afternoon, the mood was quite festive on the island of Kakkathuruthu, 18 km from Kochi, on September 10.  A small white shamiana had been put up. On the dais, there were dignitaries like Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, Alappuzha MP Ariff  A M, former director-general of the Kerala Police, Hormis Tharakan, his sister-in-law Rose and the panchayat president Shyamala. On the table in front was a photo of Rose’s husband, PK Joseph Tharakan, who passed away on August 15, 2016, at the age of 77. 

On the island live 214 families, who comprise farmers and fishermen. While there is a resort on one side, called ‘Kayal Island Resort’, owned by Maneesha Panicker, a large section of the island is owned by the Tharakan family. 

The people had gathered for a giving-away ceremony. For years, the people would get permission and have annual prayers at a small Bhagavathy shrine on Joseph Tharakan’s land. Now, in memory of Joseph, Rose was giving away six cents, and another six have been bought by the tribals. “The local people had no place for worship on the island,” says Hormis. “So, now, a proper temple can be put up.” 

Interestingly, Kochi Biennale co-founder Riyas Komu has offered to design the temple. He had visited the island along with Hormis and was impressed by the simplicity of the people, and the untouched nature of the island. “If the people agree for me to do it, then I will take into account the beliefs and rituals which are followed,” he says. “The aim is to use the local resources and set up an indigenous space for worship.”  
After the ceremony, it was the turn of folk singer Rashmi Satheesh. And as Maneesha says, “The beautiful evening was brought to life by Rashmi who is also an actor and activist. As soon as the islanders heard her deep voice and revolutionary lyrics, they felt an instant camaraderie and within minutes everyone was dancing,” she says.   

Incidentally, Kakkathuruthu hit the international spotlight when it was featured in the National Geographic feature, ‘Around The World in 24 hours’: one exotic place is featured for every hour. For Kakkathuruthu, the time selected was 6 pm, for its sunset. But now it is going to a perpetual sunrise for the villagers, who will have a place of worship they can call their own.

