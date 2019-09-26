DTPC to introduce cycle tour for cruise tourists from Nov 5

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi city and its neighbouring islands register the highest footfall of both domestic and foreign tourists in the entire state. Last year alone, Kochi saw over 1,15,000 international tourists thronging the historical port city.

To provide further boost to the already thriving sector, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is set to launch guided cycle tours for foreign tourists arriving on luxury cruises from November 5.



“The main focus of the initiative is to provide value-added packages and experiences to cruise tourists. DTPC will be operating a prepaid booking counter in the cruise terminal which will disseminate information regarding the same to interested passengers. Although we are concentrating on foreign travellers arriving on premium cruise ships, other tourists can also register for the cycle tours. We are designing a booking portal that will be linked to Cochin Port Trust’s website on which visitors can schedule a tour in advance,” said Vijaya Kumar S, secretary, DTPC, Ernakulam.

The tourism council has engaged Thiruvananthapuram-based operator Blue Tiger Tours to execute the programme which includes various customised packages, ranging from a one-hour soft cycling tour to a daylong activity.

“Initially, the cycle tours will only cover the important locations on Willingdon Island. With well-maintained infrastructure and wide roads, the place is conducive for a pleasant bike ride. The guide will familiarise the group with the history of the island and Cochin port starting from the Maritime Heritage Museum,” added Vijaya Kumar.

“We are introducing individual, couple and group tours during the launch phase. The tourists can either choose to hire a trained guide or just rent the bike from us and take the tour on their own by following our route map through some of the important landmarks. To begin with, 20 bikes and protective gear will be stationed close to the Cochin Port Trust office. Down the line, we are also planning to launch culinary rides where visitors can sample local cuisine,” said Stanly Cherian, CEO of Blue Tiger Tours.

Upon gauging the response, DTPC plans to extend the programme by adding all-day tours to adjacent islands of Fort Kochi, Kumbalangi and Kadamakkudy.

“The one-day tours will most probably start from December, right when the tourist season peaks. The potential is promising. In 2018, 50 cruise ships docked in Kochi. Each ship ferries around 1,000 travellers. Cumulatively, it adds up to 50,000 visitors. We project that at least 20 per cent of them would be interested in an activity like this,” said Vijaya Kumar.