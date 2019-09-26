Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam district administration to rehabilitate Maradu flat residents

Kochi city police have initiated legal actions against builders and have already frozen 50 bank accounts in connection with the sale of apartments.

Published: 26th September 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Maradu flat

Residents of Maradu Holy Faith H2O apartments staging a hunger strike (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a sigh of relief to the residents of the all four Maradu apartment complexes, Ernakulam district administration has decided to rehabilitate the families on Thursday. 

"We will execute the rehabilitation in coordination with Maradu municipality and no one will end up as homeless. Those who are in need of rehabilitation can apply to the Maradu municipality secretary," said the officials.

The district administration has requested the family to cooperate with them. "The flat owners should support the officials to shift the elderly and patients from the apartments. We will ensure all facilities including medical aid to the families," they added. 

Earlier, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) have decided to snap the supply connections to all the high rises following the order from Maradu municipality.

Whereas, the Kochi city police have initiated legal actions against builders and have already frozen 50 bank accounts in connection with the sale of apartments.

Explainer: What is Maradu flat demolition controversy, who is involved and why

