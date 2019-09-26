Home Cities Kochi

International meet to give insight on tourism promotion on social media

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The International Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT), to be held in Kochi on Thursday and Friday will help tourism stakeholders to promote their products in the social media platforms. Organised by the Association of Tourism Trade Organisations, India (ATTOI), in collaboration with the Kerala’s Department of Tourism, ICTT will have speakers from different parts of the globe having expertise in social media platforms.

One of the key sessions will be on tourism promotion through social media to attract Chinese travellers. It will be led by Beijing-based Richard Matuzevich of the World Tourism Cities Federation. “Over 60 crore people in China have applied for passports this year. China is a big market which our stakeholders could not tap properly. The social media platform in China is different from other parts of the globe. They don’t use apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. So, the session will focus on social media platforms popular in China,” said Anish Kumar P K, convener,  ICTT.

On Friday, Ellie Shedden from Australia will speak on ‘Impact of influential marketing in tourism’. Singapore-based David Carollo will speak on ‘Secrets of search engine rankings’, followed by German expert Hannes Lösch’s address on ‘Artificial intelligence and travel revolution’. Shane Dallas from Kenya will give ‘Tips to become a good digital photographer’.

On Friday, Alicia Whalen of Ontario (Canada) will guide the delegates on ‘How to create a good story about your brand’. Subsequently, there will be an hour’s celebration of World Tourism Day. Brian Marrinan of Dublin, Ireland, will then talk on ‘How to create startup jobs in tourism through online platform’, followed by Sean Patrick Si from the Philippines on ‘Improving E-A-T SEO’. After lunch, Heather Heuman of Columbia (US) will speak on ‘How to create an attention-grabbing content/blog?’, followed by Jessica Dante’s (London) speech on ‘How to use YouTube for destination promotion’. The final session, on ‘Instagram growth strategies’, will be led by Isabel Mosk from Amsterdam.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the conference on Thursday. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Kerala Tourism secretary Rani George and director P Bala Kiran, KTDC managing director Rahul Rand Bekal Resorts Development Corporation managing director T K Manzoor will also be present for the inaugural ceremony. The maiden ICTT was held in 2013, followed by a second edition in 2017.

