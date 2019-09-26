Kerala challenges spl prosecutor reinstatement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government approached the High Court challenging the order of a single judge-bench, who quashed the government order terminating the service of UDF-appointed special prosecutor Siby Chenappady in the Anchery Baby murder case involving Electricity Minister M M Mani.

In the petition, the state submitted the single judge failed to appreciate the fact that the prosecutor shall be an independent advocate.

The trial will be conducted by a state prosecutor. The LDF government had appointed N K Unnikrishnan in place of Siby on July 24, 2018.

The state submitted that the newly appointed special prosecutor had no political allegiance and was an experienced as well.