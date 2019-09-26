Home Cities Kochi

Pedalling for a better tomorrow

This one is for cycling enthusiasts. Pedal Force, a Kochi based cycling collective is all set to organise a ride in Thiruvananthapuram to encourage local and pollution-free commuting.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:53 AM

Cyclists of Pedal Force

By Express News Service

KOCHI: This one is for cycling enthusiasts. Pedal Force, a Kochi based cycling collective is all set to organise a ride in Thiruvananthapuram to encourage local and pollution-free commuting. The ride titled ‘ Save Planet Ride’, will have as many as 50 cyclists traversing 5 km of city roads. 

“The idea is to encourage more people to cycle and use it as a mode of transportation. The focus is on the commuter angle, where people use cycles on a daily basis. There is space for cycling in the lives of everyone,” says Joby Raju, founder, Pedal Force.

The ride is in continuation of the collective’s initiative to promote cycles among the public and encourage them for local commuting. “We also have a vision of creating 1 lakh cycle commuters by 2020. So we are organising these rides across all the districts to encourage more people to take up cycling as part of their lifestyle,” says Joby. The rides were conducted earlier in Kannur, Idukki and Kochi. The ride in Thiruvananthapuram will be held on October 27. The ride will begin at 7am and is expected to be concluded by 8:30am. 

Furthermore, a cycle will be gifted to one of the riders. The collective which was set up in 2017 in Kochi has been campaigning for the setting up of cycle tracks across the state and making cycling more mainstream and as a mode of transportation for local commuting. 
It currently has over 200 members across the state.

