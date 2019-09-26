Rise of ‘Malabaris’ a cause for concern for Cusat

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: The increase in anti-social activities on the campus of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been a scourge for students as well as nearby residents. But now the emergence of an ultra-radical, non-political grouping called Malabaris is giving the university authorities and students sleepless nights. According to SFI, the group was behind the recent attack on its activists and is thought to be radicalising credulous students from north Kerala.

“The group is similar to the Fraternity Movement which is trying to gain a foothold on campuses like the Maharaja’s College. They have good financial support and are trying to induct students luring them with money,” said Shivanand P, an SFI activist. According to him, at present the group has around 20 members and operates on the School of Engineering campus. Fraternity Movement is the student’s wing of Welfare Party, floated by the Jamat-e-Islami Hind in 2011.

“It is not a registered political group or organisation. The Malabaris target students coming from North Kerala and offer them money for being a member,” said Shivanand. He said the grouping has the backing of the National Democratic Front (NDF). “They are a radical group and are targeting gullible youngsters,” he said.

According to a teacher the name Malabaris has been doing the rounds on the campus for the past two years. “They are a very potent group and are believed to be radicalising students,” the teacher said on condition of anonymity.

Shivanand said a person associated with the group is featured in all the cases registered at the Kalamassery police station following the recent clashes on the campus.

However, when contacted, Vice-Chancellor KN Madhusoodhanan said he doesn’t know about the existence of such a group on the campus. “But, since there have been reports of the presence of drug peddlers on the campus, we have asked the police to take the necessary steps to curb such activities. This is a vast, open campus. So, it becomes very difficult to monitor all the activities. However, steps are being taken to curb any illegal activities,” he said.

