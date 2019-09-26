TKM College’s automatic garbage pickup wins Cusat hackathon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An easy-to-use and efficient waste management system with automatic garbage pickup option developed by five-member team from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, won them the ‘Make-a-ton 2019’, the Hackathon organised by the Centre for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Industrial Collaboration at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The platform can serve as an aggregator to connect those who want to dispose of the waste and the vendors who collect waste materials, thus cutting the middlemen.

A mixed team comprising students from Cusat, Model Engineering College and Jain University won the special prize in the Social Commitment category for their brilliant idea of promotion of community farming for rural women who have moved to urban areas and community market.

Two teams - one from Department of Electronics of Cusat with Augmented Reality- enabled navigation and information delivery system which includes machine learning-based detection of buildings for Cusat, and another team from Department of Computer Applications and School of Engineering with a complete solution that includes, but not limited to hostel management system, exam notifications, event notification and e-library for all the students of Cusat, shared the prize of the special track named ‘Hack for Cusat.’

It was conducted exclusively for Cusat teams who were asked to come up with solutions for problems affecting Cusat community.