Together, they share a single passion

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Often we see twins wearing similar dresses, bags and other accessories. But how often has one seen twins sharing the same passion? For Medaja and Vedhaja, 11-year-old twins from Palakkad, painting is not just a hobby but a passion that they plan to pursue for a long time.

Seeing their interest in drawing, their parents, Ganeshan Nampoothiri and Smitha, decided to make them learn the art at a very young age itself. “Though they started by drawing on walls, we noticed they were passionate about it.

Whenever they got a pencil and paper, they would start drawing. So, we decided to make them learn the art when they were three-and-a-half years old. We even shifted them to a government school so that they can get more opportunities and concentrate more on the art,” says Smitha.

The twins started their training under Peringode Ganapathi master, now the guidance continues under Karukaputhur Arun master. Since they live in a calm and serene locality, their drawings reflect the scenes outside their home. “Both of us prefer drawing nature, animals and birds that visit our courtyard. At times, we draw observing them but otherwise, we look at pictures and try to draw it in our style,” says Vedhaja.

When asked if they sit and draw together, they reply it is a daily routine for them to draw something after returning from school. They are each other’s support as well as critics. While Vedhaja likes Medaja’s drawings of animals, Medaja prefers the sceneries and nature drawn by Vedhaja.

Though they have participated in many exhibitions, their biggest achievement has been their selection for an exhibition at the Lalitha Kala Akademi, Thrissur. “There were many great artists. We were the youngest. It felt great to be a part of it. More than 100 pictures drawn by us during 2018-19 were exhibited,” says Medaja.Talking of their favourite artists, they say the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, K C S Paniker and T K Padmini inspire them. They closely observe their styles and colour patterns and wish to be as good as them.

With the support of their parents, elder sister Nandaja, teachers and friends of GVHSS Vattenad, the twins want to continue in this field and draw as many pictures as they can.