‘UNA office-bearers swindled Rs 55.98 lakh’

KOCHI: The Crime Branch on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the investigation had revealed that Jasmine Sha, national president, and other office-bearers of the United Nurses Association (UNA) had misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 55.98 lakh.

The Crime Branch filed the statement in response to a petition filed by Jasmine Sha, Shoby Joseph, Nithin Mohan and P D Jithu, state committee member, driver to the national president, and office staff, respectively, of the association, seeking to quash the financial misappropriation case against them.

The Crime Branch said the investigation is only halfway through. All office-bearers have not been questioned. Irregularities were committed through bank transactions and, hence, the accounts have to be frozen. Besides, more witnesses will have to be questioned and their statements recorded. Moreover, the procedures for issuing the lookout circular against the accused have to be followed.

There is credible information that all accused are abroad. In fact, the investigation could be completed only after thoroughly questioning the accused. The fund transfers were mainly done by unit committees in liquid cash.

‘A grave crime as nurses earn just Rs 15,000’
The Kerala High Court orally observed that the financial fraud in the nurses association cannot be viewed lightly. While the clerks in government service earn more than Rs 25,000 per month, the salary of a nurse is around Rs 15,000 only.

