China a potential market for Indian tourism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Richard Matuzevich of Beijing-based World Tourism Cities Federation said India is yet to figure in the top eight destinations for Chinese travellers. He was leading a session on promoting tourism through social media in China as part of the International Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT) in Kochi on Thursday.

Matuzevich noted that the world’s most populous country today has its financially well-off segment with a monthly income ranging between $2,400 and $ 3,400 and a chunk of them can speak foreign languages as well. China’s emerging class of young, educated and resource-rich travel lovers is passionate about visiting countries, especially in East and South Asia.

China has popular tools such as Weibo (microblogging website), Wechat (multi-purpose messaging app equivalent to WhatsApp), DouYin (similar to TikTok), Little red book (a platform facilitating review of products including those on tourism), Bilibili (video-sharing facility akin to YouTube) and Meipai (short video platform). India, and particularly the state of Kerala, offers enormous opportunities for such methods to woo Chinese tourists, he said.