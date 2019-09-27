LDF to bank on Palarivattom flyover, bad roads in bypoll

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF will highlight corruption behind the Palarivattom flyover construction and the bad state of roads during its by-poll campaign in Ernakulam Assembly constituency. LDF independent candidate Manu Roy K and CPM District Secretary C N Mohanan held a press conference on Thursday announcing the LDF’s plans to woo voters.

“Palarivattom flyover is the prime evidence of corruption by UDF leaders. The flyover constructed during the UDF tenure was closed down in two years. People know the state of roads and steps taken by the Kochi Corporation in this regard. We will take these issues to every doorstep during our election campaign,” Mohanan said.

Manu will file his nomination at the Registration Department office in Kochi on Monday. In the evening, LDF’s election convention is slated to be held at the Marine Drive ground. “It was an unexpected and sudden decision to choose me as the LDF candidate in Ernakulam. I will follow local issues of Ernakulam constituency and campaign on it. As an advocate, I was more involved in the activities of the legal fraternity. I will hear the problems of people in Ernakulam and try to find apt solutions. Being born and brought up in Kochi, I maintain a vast circle of friends here. My father, K M Roy, was a well-known journalist in Kochi,” he said. LDF is hopeful that the UDF victory in Ernakulam during the Lok Sabha election will not have an impact during the Assembly by-poll. Mohanan said LDF never prioritised caste and community while selecting a candidate for election.

“The scenario is entirely different in both these polls. In the Lok Sabha election, minorities, fearing the BJP’s return to power, voted for the UDF expecting that the Congress may form a government at the Centre. However, in the Assembly election, voters will prioritise local and state-level issues. UDF does not enjoy any advantage following its victory in the Lok Sabha election here,” Mohanan said.