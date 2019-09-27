Maradu flat owners stage silent protest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Suja Roy, a US-based resident of Holy Faith H2O apartment complex, has never been in the thick of such a desperate phase in life. However, she led the womenfolk of the high-rise, who assembled in the dark corridors of their apartment complex with earthen lamps.

Despite cutting power, water and gas supply to the flats, the residents have decided to fight it out silently. The protest started with lighting a few lanterns and later candles and flambeaus were lit.



The flames expressed their outright dissent against the Supreme Court order. “My mother single-handedly empowered me to confront the challenges of life. It was her savings of a lifetime which we invested in our apartment. Although we withstood many difficult phases, our life since last May is gruesome. The silent protest is a symbol of our struggle in this difficult time,” said a teary-eyed Suja.

“The protest is against the blatant violation of human rights. The officials terminated the essential services early in the morning. We have arranged generators and water tankers for the existing requirements till Friday. But the authorities have warned us that no water tanker or generator will get into our premises on Friday,” said Beyoj Chennatt, a resident of Holy Faith H2O.