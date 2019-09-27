Maradu flats demolition: Resident approaches NHRC against government decision

Express News Service By

KOCHI: With barely hours to go before the Supreme Court pronounces its final judgment in the Maradu flat demolition case on Friday, Adv Manoj C Nair, a resident of Jain Coral Cove, one of the four complexes in the firing line for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the government’s decision to snap utility services to the occupants.

“It is a clear case of denial of fundamental rights. Despite none of the SC orders directing that the essential services to the hapless apartment owners be stopped, the government snapped them on Thursday. I have approached the NHRC against this blatant violation,” he told reporters here on Thursday.

Manoj — who represents 14 apartment owners of Jain Coral Cove — urged a sincere approach from the government on the issue, besides calling for a proper affidavit to be submitted on Friday as directed by the apex court.

“As we have gone through the violation of principles of natural justice at various levels, the residents now expect the government to show reasonable sincerity on Friday. The officials were hand in glove with unscrupulous realtors all these years. Following the SC directive on CRZ violations, we hope the state will own up its past mistakes and submit a proper report,” he said.