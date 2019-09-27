Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats demolition: Resident approaches NHRC against government decision

Following the SC directive on CRZ violations, we hope  the state will own up its past mistakes  and submit a proper report,” he said.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Holy Faith H2O, one of the four apartment complexes at Maradu which was ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court (Albin Mathew | EPS)

KOCHI: With barely hours to go before the Supreme Court pronounces its final judgment in the Maradu flat demolition case on Friday, Adv Manoj C Nair, a resident of Jain Coral Cove, one of the four complexes in the firing line for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the government’s decision to snap utility services to the occupants.

“It is a clear case of denial of fundamental rights. Despite none of the SC orders directing that the essential services to the hapless apartment owners be stopped, the government snapped them on Thursday. I have approached the NHRC against this blatant violation,” he told reporters here on Thursday.

Manoj — who represents 14 apartment owners of Jain Coral Cove — urged a sincere approach from the government on the issue, besides calling for a proper affidavit to be submitted on Friday as directed by the apex court.

“As we have gone through the violation of principles of natural justice at various levels, the residents now expect the government to show reasonable sincerity on Friday. The officials were hand in glove with unscrupulous realtors all these years. Following the SC directive on CRZ violations, we hope the state will own up its past mistakes and submit a proper report,” he said.

