Home Cities Kochi

Now, MoEF says 66 high-rises in Kerala violated CRZ norms

The report submitted by director of the Ministry of Environment and Forest in Parliament also includes four apartment complexes slated for demolition in Maradu

Published: 27th September 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

With KSEB and Kerala Water Authority officials disconnecting the power and water supply, residents of Holy Faith H2O light lanterns and candles in protest against the SC verdict to demolish the four complexes | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

At a time when the Kerala government is facing criticism from the Supreme Court for not complying with its order to demolish the four apartment complexes in Maradu, it has landed in yet another quandary. 
The director of the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) has submitted a report stating that 66 high-rise buildings in the state, including hotels, resorts, hospitals and even big houses, are violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

The 66 buildings named by MoEF in connection with a Parliament question for violations across the state also includes the four apartment complexes slated for demolition in Maradu. “Ground truthing will be done now in the wake of the new developments,” a government officer told TNIE.
 Though it’s a preliminary report, in the light of the recent Supreme Court order, a detailed examination will be done on the ground, the officer said.

STATE GOVT TO FILE AFFIDAVIT IN SC TODAY

The Kerala government will appoint a three-member committee chaired by not less than a retired judge to look into the actions on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations in the state.
The state government, which will submit its affidavit to the Supreme Court on Friday, will also explain in detail the steps it will take to comply with the court’s order to demolish the four apartment complexes, including issuance of notices to around 10,000 buildings within a one-km-radius of the high-rise apartments in view of the fine dust, vibration and noise in the area on account of demolition as highlighted by the IIT-Madras report. 

The state government will also tell oil companies who have pipelines in Maradu to take precautionary steps, ahead of the demolition. 

The affidavit will also have details of the steps taken by Maradu municipality and Kerala Government in compliance with the Supreme Court order. The action plan has been prepared through Maradu Municipality. It will have details of 14 activities to be completed in 138 days. 
The step starts with short-listing and inviting financial bid following Expression of Interest (EoI) for demolition by controlled implosion on September 24. Each step has a start date and an ending date. The site will be handed over to the successful bidder on October 11. 

The time for demolition will be 90 days based on discussions with bidders. It will take another 30 days for removing debris and clearing the sites. The expected date of completion is February 9, 2020.
The affidavit will also talk about the steps taken to disconnect KWA, KSEB and BSNL connections and action taken to request the DGP to take necessary legal action against the builders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Ministry of Environment and Forest Maradu flats
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp