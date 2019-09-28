A musical journey

Home Cities Kochi

When Chai Met Toast, a four-piece folk/pop act, is performing at the JT Pac in Kochi on Sunday. The show will begin at 6.45 p.m. 

KOCHI: When Chai Met Toast, a four-piece folk/pop act, is performing at the JT Pac in Kochi on Sunday. The show will begin at 6.45 p.m. 
 The show in Kochi is special because Anton Kholodenko, from Ukraine is joining the band on violin for a few songs. Having last performed at the JT Pac in 2016, the band has planned an extensive and special set for fans.

Thus far, they have released two EPs and three singles. The band has performed over 250 shows all over the country. They are set to perform in festivals at Singapore and Dubai later this year.
When Chai Met Toast has Ashwin Gopakumar on vocals, Achyuth Jaigopal on guitars and banjo, Palee Francis on Ukele and Keyboard and Sailesh Pai on drums. Having met through friends in Kochi, the quartet instantly gelled and went on to release the band’s first EP ‘Joy of Little Things’ in early 2017. 

The song ‘Firefly’ which was released on YouTube in 2016 went on to make the band a permanent fixture in college festivals across the country. The video has over 1.5 million views on YouTube. Unlike other bands, they are focused on bringing out music and video content regularly, which helped in garnering fans not just in Kerala or other parts of India, but from across the globe. For enquiries and reservations, call 8086881681/9349528057.

