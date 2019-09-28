Home Cities Kochi

Alkesh Sharma vows to make Kochi Metro lifeline of city

Alkesh Kumar Sharma

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS, who took charge as the new managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Friday, said he would aim to make Metro Rail the main transport lifeline of Kochi.

“I am so excited to take charge as the managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited. Kochi Metro is making fast progress in every aspect of it. We want to make it the main transport lifeline of Kochi,” Sharma said. 

“We hope to open the next stretch of Phase 1 from Thykoodam to Petta by February 2020. Construction works will be expedited to meet the deadline” he added.

Sharma, who served as CEO & managing director of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (DMICDC) from October 2015 to September 2019, said he would also strive to make Kochi Metro more eco-friendly and focus on sustainability. 

“The coveted Water Metro Project would be expedited,” the new MD said.

Regarding the much-awaited second phase of Kochi Metro, he said, “I know the whole of Kochi is waiting for the Kakkanad extension. Steps will be taken to follow up Phase Two.”

At present, KMRL is waiting for the central government nod for the second phase of Kochi Metro. After assuming office, Sharma also held discussions with the directors of KMRL and other senior officials. Sharma also assumed the charge of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

