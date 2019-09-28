Cyber strategy on the anvil to protect country’s critical data

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Arobust cyber ecosystem is a must to ensure the prosperity and security of the country’s cyber space, according to Major General (retd) Sandeep Sharma of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO).

Delivering the keynote address at ‘Cocon’ — the international conference on hacking and cybersecurity organised by the Kerala Police here on Friday — Major General Sharma, while disclosing that efforts are on to put together a national cyber strategy to protect the country’s critical data, said, “We need to take note of the increasing cybersecurity doctrines being adopted by other countries. It should be borne in mind that other states are developing tools for cyber attack. This has the potential to disrupt the peaceful cybersecurity environment.”

Later, Sharma told reporters on the sidelines that the Centre has underscored the need for defence personnel to remain watchful while using smartphones to prevent data theft.

“ Indeed, we do sensitise them on the issue. A heightened vigil has been mounted over our cyber space and we are keeping an eye out to thwart incursions. And the entity called National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) under the NTRO is responsible for protection of all critical data,” he said.

Besides, the NTRO is working on a robust system to scan the darknet. “We need all like-minded organisations to come together to deal with the darknet. C-DAC in Hyderabad has formed a public-private partnership and they have been tasked with developing a system for dark web monitoring and crawling. Only 10 per cent of activities are in the open web while 90 per cent of the activities are in the deep web, of which 10 per cent is dark. There is major cloak of anonymity on the dark web. We will not be able to find out who is doing what and all financial transactions are in bitcoin,” Maj Gen Sharma added.

97% of crimes against kids committed by family members

Kochi: Ninety-seven per cent of crimes against children are committed by family members or people close to the family. Geeta Sekhon, global consultant, United Nations, made the shocking revelation based on the data sourced from the National Crime Records Bureau, while speaking at Cocon-2019. “It is sad to note that 97 per cent of child abusers are within the family. People closely associated with the child are mostly involved in the crimes. This is why, at times, family members do not disclose the names of the abusers,” Geeta said during a workshop on ‘Child exploitation – What are the trends?’. Geeta said the Internet was also to be blamed for child abuse. “Sexual exploitation of children, especially girls, is on the rise. In cases where children fall victim to cyber-harassment, Internet plays a key role. Though India has 560 million Internet users, there is no data on how many children are using the Internet,” she said. “While parents ask their children to be vigilant when they are on the road, it is sad they do not instruct their kids on how to use the Internet,” she said, adding boys were also at risk. She said the absence of a protective environment, less opportunities for reporting and fewer regulations for cyber cafes remained vulnerable factors.