Home Cities Kochi

Cyber strategy on the anvil to protect country’s critical data

‘Cocon’—the international conference on hacking and cyber security was organised by the Kerala Police in Kochi

Published: 28th September 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Arobust cyber ecosystem is a must to ensure the prosperity and security of the country’s cyber space, according to Major General (retd) Sandeep Sharma of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO).

Delivering the keynote address at ‘Cocon’ — the international conference on hacking and cybersecurity organised by the Kerala Police here on Friday — Major General Sharma, while disclosing that efforts are on to put together a national cyber strategy to protect the country’s critical data, said, “We need to take note of the increasing cybersecurity doctrines being adopted by other countries. It should be borne in mind that other states are developing tools for cyber attack. This has the potential to disrupt the peaceful cybersecurity environment.”

Later, Sharma told reporters on the sidelines that the Centre has underscored the need for defence personnel to remain watchful while using smartphones to prevent data theft.

“ Indeed, we do sensitise them on the issue. A heightened vigil has been mounted over our cyber space and we are keeping an eye out to thwart  incursions. And the entity called National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC)  under the NTRO is responsible for protection of all critical data,” he said.

Besides, the NTRO is working on a robust system to scan the darknet. “We need all like-minded organisations to come together to deal with the darknet. C-DAC in Hyderabad has formed a public-private partnership and they have been tasked with developing a system for dark web monitoring and crawling. Only 10 per cent of activities are in the open web while 90 per cent of the activities are in the deep web, of which 10 per cent is dark. There is major cloak of anonymity on the dark web. We will not be able to find out who is doing what and all financial transactions are in bitcoin,”  Maj Gen Sharma added.

97% of crimes against kids committed by family members

Kochi: Ninety-seven per cent of crimes against children are committed by family members or people close to the family. Geeta Sekhon, global consultant, United Nations, made the shocking revelation based on the data sourced from the National Crime Records Bureau, while speaking at Cocon-2019. “It is sad to note that 97 per cent of child abusers are within the family. People closely associated with the child are mostly involved in the crimes. This is why, at times, family members do not disclose the names of the abusers,” Geeta said during a workshop on ‘Child exploitation – What are the trends?’. Geeta said the Internet was also to be blamed for child abuse. “Sexual exploitation of children, especially girls, is on the rise. In cases where children fall victim to cyber-harassment, Internet plays a key role. Though India has 560 million Internet users, there is no data on how many children are using the Internet,” she said. “While parents ask their children to be vigilant when they are on the road, it is sad they do not instruct their kids on how to use the Internet,” she said, adding boys were also at risk. She said the absence of a protective environment, less opportunities for reporting and fewer regulations for cyber cafes remained vulnerable factors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyber security
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp