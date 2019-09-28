Home Cities Kochi

Exploring Madhubani art

Shruthi Rajarajan, an architect by profession, focuses on Madhubani art and says she’s hooked to the art form

Published: 28th September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Are you looking for some personalised gifts for your loved ones? Well, what better than a wooden jewellery box adorned with hand-painted Madhubani art? Made by Shruthi Rajarajan, an architect, the boxes make a perfect gift for all occasions due to its incredible designs.

Shruthi says she loved doing DIY  (Do It Yourself) craft from a young age. However, it was only a year ago that she thought of exploring it. Through her Instagram page ‘fel_t for it’, she started selling a variety of products that she made online, which included earphone organisers, sanitary napkin pouches, bookmarks, photo-frames, fridge magnets, personalised baby pillows, and name banners for babies. “I started making DIY artworks when I was pregnant. I had time on my hands and thought of using it for art. I made baby pillows, banners and mobile organisers and they came out really good. I also sold some to my family and friends. This prompted me to make more,” says Shruthi.

Having completed her post-graduation in Landscape Architecture from CEPT University, Ahmedabad, Shruthi thought of taking her interest in art seriously. “I had attended a Madhubani painting workshop in college but did not get the time to explore it. It was during my maternity leave that I thought of exploring the art on empty wooden boxes. The response was overwhelming. And I am hooked to Madhubani art now,” says Shruthi, who is a professor at College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram.

This self-taught artist says that procuring materials is the most daunting task. “In Thiruvananthapuram, most of the materials are not available. As a result, I have to either import them from abroad or buy the materials from online craft stores such as Craftslane,” shares Shruthi. Even the wooden boxes have been bought from ‘Craftslane’. While doing Madhubani art, Shruthi uses matchsticks and pen nibs. The price for the wooden boxes ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 depending on their size.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp