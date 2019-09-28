Kochi airport adjudged best for services to passengers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport has been selected as the best airport in terms of services offered to passengers, based on a survey by Airport Council International (ACI). The airport emerged topper in the 5-15 million passenger category among airports in the Asia-Pacific region. It received ACI’s Airport Service Quality recognition at the 2nd Annual ACI Customer Experience Global Summit at Bali, Indonesia.

Airports from China and one from Indonesia also won recognitions in the ACI award in the same category. No other Indian airport figures in the 5-15 million group in the ‘Best airport by size and region’ category.