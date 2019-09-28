Home Cities Kochi

Tourism Dept seeks IIT’s help to restore Fort Kochi walkway

The walkway was modified under C4-cr Fort Kochi Development Project in 2017. However, it collapsed in heavy rain and sea erosion in the same year

Published: 28th September 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Two years after the walkway at the Fort Kochi beach collapsed due to sea erosion, the Tourism Department will seek the assistance of IIT-Madras to carry out a study for its restoration.K Raj Kumar, Joint Director, Kerala Tourism in Ernakulam, said a proposal has been mooted to reconstruct the walkway.
“However, considering the possibility of sea erosion damaging the walkway again, we have decided to seek the help of IIT-Madras before carrying out any construction. After getting government nod, a study can be carried out and construction will begin without inordinate delay,” he said.

It was under the `4 crore Fort Kochi Development Project in 2017 that the walkway was modified. However,  the entire walkway collapsed in heavy rain and sea erosion the same year. The Tourism Department had sought the Irrigation Department’s assistance to build a sea wall to prevent erosion before starting  reconstruction work. “The construction of a sea wall will consume an entire portion of the beach. The rundown walkway has also made it hard for tourists to get to the beach,” an official said.

Another major issue is the heap of waste which washes up on the Fort Kochi beach. Recently, around 600 volunteers—comprising officials of Indian Coast Guard, Customs, Cochin Port Trust, Coastal Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)—cleaned up the Fort Kochi beach on the occasion of the Coastal Clean Up Day.

Recently, the government gave the nod for constructing a toilet complex at Mattanchery, with ` 1,21,94,135 being sanctioned for the same.Similarly, the Tourism Department is planning to restore the Chinese fishing nets which are on the brink of collapsing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fort Kochi IIT-Madras
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp