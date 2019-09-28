Tourism Dept seeks IIT’s help to restore Fort Kochi walkway

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Two years after the walkway at the Fort Kochi beach collapsed due to sea erosion, the Tourism Department will seek the assistance of IIT-Madras to carry out a study for its restoration.K Raj Kumar, Joint Director, Kerala Tourism in Ernakulam, said a proposal has been mooted to reconstruct the walkway.

“However, considering the possibility of sea erosion damaging the walkway again, we have decided to seek the help of IIT-Madras before carrying out any construction. After getting government nod, a study can be carried out and construction will begin without inordinate delay,” he said.

It was under the `4 crore Fort Kochi Development Project in 2017 that the walkway was modified. However, the entire walkway collapsed in heavy rain and sea erosion the same year. The Tourism Department had sought the Irrigation Department’s assistance to build a sea wall to prevent erosion before starting reconstruction work. “The construction of a sea wall will consume an entire portion of the beach. The rundown walkway has also made it hard for tourists to get to the beach,” an official said.

Another major issue is the heap of waste which washes up on the Fort Kochi beach. Recently, around 600 volunteers—comprising officials of Indian Coast Guard, Customs, Cochin Port Trust, Coastal Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)—cleaned up the Fort Kochi beach on the occasion of the Coastal Clean Up Day.

Recently, the government gave the nod for constructing a toilet complex at Mattanchery, with ` 1,21,94,135 being sanctioned for the same.Similarly, the Tourism Department is planning to restore the Chinese fishing nets which are on the brink of collapsing.