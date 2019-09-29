Home Cities Kochi

‘Banks lax in taking action against financial fraudsters’

He said banks were not investing time and technology to trace the fraudsters. 

Published: 29th September 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

State Police Chief Loknath Behera interacting with IG Vijay S Sakhare at CoCon, organised by Kerala Police in Kochi | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lack of responsibility of banks in taking action against the financial fraudsters is the major reason for the increasing number of bank frauds, said cybersecurity experts in a panel discussion on ‘Align security and risk management strategies with enterprise objectives’ which was held on Saturday as part of Cocon 2019.

“If a customer deposits money in the bank, it is the bank’s responsibility to safeguard his money. If any financial fraud happens due to the mistake of the end-user, the bank should also be responsible. They can’t just get rid of them by citing the mistake. The bank should undertake the procedure to recover money from the fraudster. If it happens, financial fraud can be reduced to a great extent. The bank is not selling service alone. Instead, it also sells trust,” said Amit Dubey, a cyber expert with Tech Mahindra. He said banks were not investing time and technology to trace the fraudsters. 

“Banks should have the technology to trace fraudsters. If Google and Facebook can trace fraudsters in the platform why can’t the banks do it? Banks are not focusing to end such crisis,” he said, adding that the OTP is not just an end solution to cyber threat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
financial fraud
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp