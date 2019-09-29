Defence forces team wins hackathon at CoCon conclave

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Teams attached to defence forces edged past other contestants to emerge victorious in the 24-hour hackathon organised as part of CoCon. In fact, at the end of the stipulated time, two teams from the Indian Army were tied at 600 points each and the competition was extended to extra time for breaking the deadlock.

Team Ardus of Jayadeep Bodwadkar and Parinay Bansal was declared winners of the hackathon with 760 points. The runner-up team of Wrickdev Ghosh and Bharat Shekhawat scored 710 points. Around 120 contestants split into 60 teams took part in the event.

Designed by Appfabs, a security solution firm, there were 14 different tasks with multiple in-built tasks given to competitors. The contest, which started on Friday at 10 am, was a tough one as even winners could not crack half of the given tasks in the stipulated time which ended at 12.30 pm on Saturday.

“We had to remain awake for the entire night as the contest was tough. It was a complex competition where all our hacking knowledge was put into test,” Bodwadkar said. A cash award of Rs 1 lakh was presented to the winning team.