Move to allow campus politics worries Sreedharan, Kemal Pasha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: SHARING the concerns raised by college principals, Metroman E Sreedharan and retired High Court judge B Kemal Pasha on Saturday said the move to re-introduce campus politics should be opposed.

“We will take up the issue with the government and try to convince the authorities concerned. The move to bring an ordinance to allow campus politics has caused concern among principals. The government should consider their concern for the benefit of students and the institution,” E Sreedharan said while speaking at the workshop on ‘Restoration of ethics, values and discipline on college campuses’, organised by the Foundation for Restoration of National Values (FRNV) at IMA Hall in Kochi on Saturday.

Justice Kemal Pasha said a section of college teachers who pledge allegiance to political outfits support the activities of the student wing of the respective parties, leading to problems on the campus. “The ideologies that encourage students to bring weapons to the college cannot be accepted. Students are being used as tools by political parties. If politics is allowed in post- graduate classes, it will not create problems as students are mature. But the case of undergraduates is different. Principals should act tough against unruly elements to ensure peace on campus,” he said.

Delegates also expressed concern over the recent High Court judgement allowing use of smartphones on campuses.