Home Cities Kochi

Plastic waste management project of Urban Housing Ministry kickstarts

 In a move to eliminate plastic, the Urban Housing Ministry, Government of India, has launched a campaign which is being implemented in three phases.

Published: 29th September 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move to eliminate plastic, the Urban Housing Ministry, Government of India, has launched a campaign which is being implemented in three phases. The phases include awareness campaigns, collection and finally processing. 

According to Sheila A M, senior environmental engineer, the Urban Housing Department has sent missives regarding the campaign to all the local bodies in the country. “The first phase of the campaign began on September 11 and will be on till October 1. The directive is to carry out awareness campaigns throughout the areas that fall under their jurisdiction,” she said. 

Once the awareness campaign is carried out, the second phase will start, she added. “The second phase will start from October 3 and will extend till October 27. During the period, the local bodies have to deploy workers to collect plastic waste from the sources and store them in storage centres,” she said. The local bodies will also have to identify storage spaces, she added. “The workers will have to collect the waste on October 2,” she said. 

From October 3 till 27, the collected plastic waste has to be processed, she said. “The plastic waste has to be sent to registered recycling units and converted into granules or oil is extracted. This granules and oil thus extracted are then to be used for tarring roads, as cement fillings and used to generate energy,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plastic waste management
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp