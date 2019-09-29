Winning streak of Nadubhagom Chundan continues at Piravom

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The dominance of Nadubhagam Chundan (Tropical Titans) continued on Saturday as the snake boat won the fourth leg of Champions Boat League (CBL) held at Piravom. Rowed by Pallathuruthi Boat Club, Tropical Titans have won all four CBL legs, including Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Alappuzha.

Tropical Titans finished first by clocking 3:13.33 minutes to edge past Devas Chundan (Mighty Oars) by NCDC, Kumarakom, and Karichal Chundan (Raging Rowers) by Police Boat Club, clocking 3:13.33 and 3:13.50 mins respectively, along the 900-metre track in the evening’s final. Nadubhagom also clocked the competition’s best finish clocking 3.07.80 minutes in the heats stage, thus earning ‘Nerolac Excel Fastest Team of the Day’ title and five extra points in the league.

At the end of today’s Piravom CBL round, Tropical Titans continue atop the overall list with 55 points, followed by Mighty Rowers (29 points) and Coast Dominators (27). Tropical Titans, by winning the Piravom regatta got Rs 5 lakh, followed by Rs 3 lakh (Mighty Oars) and Rs 1 lakh (Raging Rowers) for finishing second and third, respectively. All participating teams are entitled to Rs 4 lakh per match. As many as nine snake boats are competing in the 12-legged championship.

The next leg will be held at Marine Drive, Kochi, on October 5. Other legs of CBL will take place on October 12 (Kottappuram, Thrissur district), October 19 (Ponnani, Malappuram), October 26 (Kainakari, Alappuzha), November 2 (Pulinkunnu, Alappuzha), November 9 (Kayamkulam, Alappuzha), November 16 (Kallada, Kollam district) and November 23 (President’s Trophy Boat Race, Kollam).