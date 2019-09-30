TiEcon Kerala: Countdown begins for south India’s largest entrepreneurs’ meet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The eighth edition of south India’s largest conference on entrepreneurship, TiEcon Kerala 2019, is on its way. The event will take place on October 4 and 5 at Le Meridian Convention Centre, Kochi. From among the 60 key speakers, the entrepreneurs will get to hear from former CEO and present board member of UST Global Sajan Pillai on the inspiring journey of building Kerala’s largest IT company, which today operates in 21 countries with an employee strength of more than 20,000.

He would also give his fascinating insight into how technology can change the world. Sunny Varghese, co-founder and group CEO, Olam International, will speak on ‘Sustainability and Legacy Planning’. He is the chairman of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

The company is listed on the Singapore Exchange with a majority of stakes held by Temasek Holdings. Olam International is a leading food and agri-business company with S$30.5 billion sales turnover and operating from 70 countries with an employee strength of more than 70,000.

Mentoring masterclasses are another key highlight of the event. Participants can get advice on digital marketing tools and approaches for startups, on building a great team for effective organisation and startup support schemes of Central and state governments and on measuring customers’ present and future needs.

TiE Kerala-KPMG ‘Startup Clinic will conduct a free camp for startups on one-to-one basis as part of the event. In tech show, a host of new technologies will be showcased.

Subramanian Swamy, MP, Rajya Sabha, will speak on the topic ‘India’s $5-trillion GDP Target - Aspirational or Realistic?’ and also on the Role of Startups.

Log on to www.tieconkerala.org or contact 7025888862 /04844015752 for more details. There will be special discounts for group booking. The conference is being organised by TiE Kerala, supported by South Indian Bank, KPMG and KSUM.

