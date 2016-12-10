KOLKATA: A traffic sergeant of Kolkata police was assaulted by miscreants near a police station when he and his wife were returning home at midnight on Friday. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.



The incident occurred in front of Cossipore police station. The sergeant and his wife were heading home from Karaya police station when a group of five to six men made lewd comments and inappropriate gestures at his wife, the sergeant stated in his complaint.



When he protested, he was allegedly attacked and hit on the eyes, said an officer from Cossipore police station.



On hearing his wife screaming for help, Cossipore police rushed to the spot. They said a search for the other accused, possibly five, has been initiated.



"We caught hold of one person from Chiriamore while the others escaped. This youth is claiming to be a police volunteer. We are looking for the others," the officer added.