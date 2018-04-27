Home Cities Kolkata

CPM candidate campaigns for TMC in Bengal rural polls

CPM candidate from Trilokchandrapur panchayat Chavi Oraon campaigned for rival TMC candidate for the upcoming panchayat elections.

Published: 27th April 2018 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Residents of Kanksa in Paschim Burdwan district woke up to a unique event on Friday when they witnessed CPM candidate from Trilokchandrapur panchayat Chavi Oraon campaigning for rival TMC candidate for the upcoming panchayat elections.

Without withdrawing her nomination, Chavi said she realised that her contesting election on a CPM ticket was a mistake as TMC has brought infrastructural development to the area which is why she decided to campaign for TMC candidate Zarina Khatun.

“I am contesting on a CPM ticket, but please do not vote for me and vote the TMC candidate instead,” she urged her voters.

Incidentally, Trilokchandrapur has been a CPM stronghold till now with the Left winning 17 of the 18 seats in the panchayat samiti in 2013. This year too they have fielded 18 candidates.

“Roads have been built and people have got 100 day work under MGNREGA. I realised that there was no need for me to contest on a CPM ticket against development. People of our region will benefit if TMC wins. Hence, I have decided to campaign for them and I this is my voluntary decision without any intimidation,” she said. The CPM candidate is yet to withdraw her nomination.

Local TMC candidate Zarina Khatun said that Chavi voluntarily joined them while they
were campaigning and was readily accepted.

Reacting to this unique event, local CPM leader Bireshwar Mondal said that people were watching the antics of the ruling party and would give them a befitting reply in the panchayat elections. On the other hand, TMC leader Pallab Bandopadhyay said that CPM had lured many candidates by giving them false promises. “Many candidates have ‘realised their mistake’ and joining the TMC bandwagon. Chavi Oraon wanted to keep a distance from CPM,” he said.

Meanwhile, a BJP leader attempted suicide by consuming poison after TMC men allegedly forced her wife to withdraw her nomination on a BJP ticket. BJP leader Sujit Roy has been admitted to Ghatal Super-specialty Hospital in Paschim Medinipur district and is out of danger.

Local Ghatal BJP leader Sushanta Mondal claimed that Krishnarani Roy had filed her nomination from Manikundu village of Chandrakona 1 block on a BJP ticket but was forced to withdraw her nomination under pressure from TMC. Sujit Roy attempted to commit suicide as a protest against the allegedly forced withdrawal of nomination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPM candidate Trilokchandrapur panchayat Chavi Oraon TMC candidate Zarina Khatun
More from this section

West Bengal panchayat election goes back to Calcutta High Court

Kolkata hospital saves cancer patient with 'Hipec' chemotherapy during surgery

Handcuffs

Sex racket of 'Gurmeet Ram Rahim's' follower busted in Kolkata

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures