Bar Association lifts two-month-long cease work in Calcutta High Court

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Bar Association of the Calcutta High Court today lifted its two-month-long cease work following the Centre's notification to appoint four more judges and a permanent chief justice, an official said.

The lawyers will resume work in the high court from Monday, Bar Association President Uttam Majumder said at a press conference here.

The ceasework at the high court, which had 2.22 lakh cases pending before it at the end of January, had commenced on February 19 to press for the appointment of more judges and a chief justice for the high court which had been headed by acting chief justices for over three years with the exception of only three months.

The Bar Association, which commands the support of majority of the lawyers, said the decision to lift the ceasework was taken unanimously in consultation with other striking lawyers' bodies.

"Today we got the notification from the Centre about the appointment of four new judges who will take over from next week. The high court will also have a permanent chief justice from next week. In the wake of these developments, we are lifting the ceasework," Majumder said.

He said three judges had been appointed by the Centre in March and with four new appointments today, the high court now has 37 judges which is a little over 50 per cent of the sanctioned strength of 72 judges.

To a question about the Bar Association's earlier decision at a general body meeting that the ceasework will continue till May 11, Majumder said, "We had asserted that the ceasework will automatically stand withdrawn if the appointment of new judges is notified in the meantime."

"We are also lifting the ceasework in the interest of general public," he added.

The previous longest strike had lasted for two months in 2002 in protest against the hike in stamp duty by the West Bengal government.

It was observed across all courts in the state including the Calcutta High Court.