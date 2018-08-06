Kolkata's Presidency University students intensify stir for Hindu Hostel

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Agitating students of Presidency University intensified their stir on Monday demanding allocations of rooms in the university's Hindu Hostel. Over 100 students of the university are staging a sit-in demanding that they should be given accommodation in the Hindu Hostel.

The agitating students staged a sit-in outside the registrar's office and made the office corridor their temporary residence and promised to continue it till their demands are met.

"I had promised to give the students renovated hostel by July 15 but we failed to do so due to slow pace of work. I wanted to give the hostel to the students by start of new session but failed to do so. It's not that our students don't have place to stay but the students are agitating for Hindu hostel," vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia said.

She had earlier stated that it would take another four to five months to make Hindu hostel 'habitable and safe'. The Hindu hostel was built in 1886 primarily for Hindu students of Presidency College but is now open to all religions. The agitation comes close on the heels of hunger strike launched by senior students of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital last month which culminated with the authorities agreeing to accommodate the seniors in two floors of a new hostel till another new hostel is made for them.